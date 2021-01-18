PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 18

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit launches rocket into space on.ft.com/3oXR8ez

Brazil approves AstraZeneca and Chinese coronavirus vaccines on.ft.com/2KpseWj

England extends COVID-19 vaccines to over-70s on.ft.com/2M2vFlX

Overview

Billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit reached space for the first time on Sunday with a successful test of its air-launched rocket, delivering 10 NASA satellites to orbit and achieving a key milestone after aborting the rocket’s first test launch last year.

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Sunday approved emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines from China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd and Britain’s AstraZeneca, clearing the way for immunizations as the pandemic enters a deadly second wave.

England will launch the next phase of its COVID-19 vaccination programme on Monday when it will start offering doses to people aged 70 and above and those who are considered clinically extremely vulnerable to the coronavirus. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)