PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 21

Jan 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Big banks embrace fintech to exploit disrupters' expertise on.ft.com/2DnTwpq

Theresa May on Brexit collision course with MPs on.ft.com/2T65glV

Buffett's lithium venture promises secure supply for U.S. carmakers on.ft.com/2U5ruEV

ITV hopes to raise £150 million from sale of headquarters on.ft.com/2FLvy9n

Overview

Barclays Plc and Santander InnoVentures have jointly led a 26 million pound ($33.44 million) investment into UK-based lender MarketInvoice.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will tell MPs on Monday that she is still working to ease Eurosceptics’ concerns about the Irish border.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc has signed an agreement to allow extraction of lithium from its geothermal wells in California, a project that could offer U.S. carmakers and battery producers a secure supply of the metal.

Britain’s biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, ITV Plc, hopes to raise at least 150 million pounds from the sale of its headquarters in London after putting the site on the market through property consultancy company Knight Frank.