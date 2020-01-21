PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 21

Jan 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- BBC’s director-general Tony Hall will step down in summer, a move that will allow existing BBC board members to pick his successor thus minimizing influence of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the decision of who will lead the corporation.

- The UK could be fined or lose preferential access to the European market if it breaks post-Brexit EU trade rules, according to plans presented by the European Commission on Monday.

- British businessman Sanjeev Gupta’s family empire GFG Alliance is consolidating all of its aluminium businesses into one entity called Alvance Aluminium Group which will be headquartered in Paris employing 1,700 people.

- French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he had a “great discussion” with U.S. President Donald Trump on digital tax signalling a breakthrough in talks to resolve conflict over digital taxes with the U.S. and avert tariff escalation.

- Billionaire Barclay brothers, owners of Ritz Hotel in London, are in talks to sell the hotel to Jeddah-based Sidra Capital, a private investment group that represents wealthy Saudi Arabian families, people close to the discussions said. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)