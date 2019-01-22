PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 22

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Mike Ashley enters the bidding for HMV on.ft.com/2CEtw7F

GSK chairman to step down ahead of break-up on.ft.com/2CD1IAP

Michel Barnier rebuffs UK attempt to renegotiate backstop plan on.ft.com/2CzszxK

Overview

Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley has made a bid to rescue HMV from administration, and is one of the several parties to make an offer for the music retailer.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc Chairman Philip Hampton will step down from his role, less than four years after joining, following pressure from investors concerned about the company’s share price.

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, rebuffed the UK’s attempt to renegotiate the backstop and called on Prime Minister Theresa May to focus on a future relationship with the EU instead. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)