PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 22

Headlines

- Buyout group Melrose considers sale of chunk of Nortek on.ft.com/3auJbqp

- Amundi pays 430 million euros to acquire Sabadell Asset Management on.ft.com/2G9zKyI

- UK fintech Monese to exceed 1 billion pounds value with latest fundraising on.ft.com/2tDkyqQ

Overview

- British buyout specialist, Melrose Industries PLC is considering the sale of its Nortek division’s Global HVAC and air quality and home solutions businesses for more than $3 billion.

- Paris-based asset manager Amundi SA will acquire Spanish lender Banco de Sabadell’s fund arm Sabadell Asset Management with a cash deal of 430 million euros ($476.57 million).

- UK based fintech Monese is in talks to raise 100 million pounds ($130.51 million) from investors in a deal that is expected to make it the latest British technology “unicorn”.