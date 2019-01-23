PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 23

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

The European Commission on Tuesday said a no-deal Brexit would lead to the return of border infrastructure between Ireland and the Northern Ireland, contradicting Dublin’s claim that there would be no need for a “hard border” on the island of Ireland, even if Britain left the bloc without a deal.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has told ministers they will be expected to vote next week to keep open the option of a no-deal Brexit, as she tries to head off a move by pro-Europeans to rule out a no-deal exit on March 29.

Vodafone Group Plc has started the latest restructuring of its UK business that will see up to 2,700 workers move. The plan will involve the closure of smaller offices, with work centralised in larger offices in London, Newbury and Manchester.

James Dyson, the billionaire Brexit supporter, is relocating his business head office to Singapore from Britain, a reflection of the diminishing importance of its home market. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)