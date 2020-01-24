PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 24

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- SFO accuses UK nationals of corrupt payments in Unaoil trial on.ft.com/2RILH3H

- Stumpf to pay $17.5m over Wells Fargo fake accounts on.ft.com/2RIrYRW

- UK regulator launches 11th-hour review of Just Eat-Takeaway.com deal on.ft.com/2vg578x

Overview

- Britain’s Serious Fraud Office alleged on Thursday that Monaco-based consultancy Unaoil paid $6 million in bribes to secure oil contracts worth $800 million in Iraq after the overthrow of former president Saddam Hussein in 2003.

- Former chief executive of Wells Fargo & Co John Stumpf has agreed to pay $17.5 million as part of a civil settlement with U.S. banking regulator, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which also charged or settled with seven other former senior executives of the bank.

- UK’s Competition and Markets Authority has launched an investigation into Takeaway.com and Just Eat’s 6 billion pounds ($7.89 billion) merger, delaying the deal that had been scheduled to close within days. ($1 = 0.7608 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)