PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 24

Headlines

Microsoft's Bing search engine blocked in China on.ft.com/2HrhwMM

Michel Barnier warns UK still risks no-deal Brexit on.ft.com/2MwCgBG

John McDonnell seeks to reassure City over capital controls fears on.ft.com/2S3Rl2C

Article 50 extension not a Brexit solution, May tells MPs on.ft.com/2TapfjJ

Overview

Microsoft Corp’s Bing search engine has been blocked in China following a government order, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Wednesday said that Britain will crash out of the union without a deal unless a “positive majority” emerges in the House of Commons to prevent it.

Britain’s shadow chancellor John McDonnell on Wednesday said his Labour party had reassured the city of London that it would not impose capital controls if it came to power, as speculation grows there will be a snap general election.

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday said that moves to prevent the UK crashing out of the EU will “not solve the issue” or rule out a no-deal Brexit in the future. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)