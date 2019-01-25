PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 25

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Philip Hammond calls for more liberal immigration regime post-Brexit on.ft.com/2S1zrO9

- Ireland central bank warns of 'immense' threat of no-deal Brexit on.ft.com/2S9j8i8

- Two shareholders attack Apollo's 'low' bid for RPC on.ft.com/2HwLSNQ

- Hitachi chairman says UK needs to nationalise Wylfa nuclear project on.ft.com/2S55MTZ

Overview

- British finance minister Philip Hammond asks British business leaders on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum for special treatment of EU citizens on Thursday, taking a swipe at Prime Minister Theresa May’s drive for a clamp down on European immigration.

- Ireland’s central bank said on Thursday that it foresaw huge damage to Ireland’s economy should political talks on Brexit fail in the coming weeks and warned of “immense” economic threats from a no-deal Brexit.

- Shareholders said that the proposed 3.3 billion pound($4.32 billion) takeover of plastic packaging company RPC Group PLC by U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management is too low.

- Chairman of Hitachi Ltd Hiroaki Nakanishi said on Thursday that plans to build the Wylfa nuclear plant in north Wales can only be rejuvenated if the UK government agrees to nationalise the project. ($1 = 0.7631 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)