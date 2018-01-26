PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 26

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Draghi takes swipe at U.S. for talking down dollar on.ft.com/2rC4OTj

South Korea hits back at U.S. with WTO tariffs challenge on.ft.com/2DJVWjd

FCA fines UK arm of Interactive Brokers for poor controls on.ft.com/2FkchbL

Overview

- European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi took a swipe at U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s remarks on Wednesday in Davos, saying they threatened a decades-old pact between the world’s leading economies not to target currencies.

- South Korea has hit back rapidly at U.S. tariffs on washing machines and solar panels, filing challenges and demands for compensation at the World Trade Organization.

- The London-based business of Interactive Brokers Group , an electronic brokerage firm, has been fined just over one million pounds ($1.4 million) for poor market-abuse controls and failure to report suspicious client transactions. ($1 = 0.7062 pounds)