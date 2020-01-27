PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 27

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK set to approve limited 5G role for Huawei

on.ft.com/30VZ5Wi

U.S. threatens retaliation against EU over carbon tax

on.ft.com/30VZ7gS

Volvo warns of crunched car line-up if UK splits from EU rules

on.ft.com/36qdGul

Turkey’s Cengiz eyes British Steel bid if Jingye deal fails

on.ft.com/2uBN10k

Overview

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to approve a limited role for China’s Huawei Technologies in Britain’s 5G network on Tuesday.

United States Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross warned that U.S. would react depending on what form European Union’s carbon takes under the environmental plan.

Sweden’s Volvo AB will be forced to phase out its UK model line-up if Britain drifts from EU rules after Brexit.

Turkish conglomerate Cengiz Holding is ready to make a bid for British Steel if a sale to China’s Jingye Group collapses.