PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 28

Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Unions seek urgent talks with Tesco over job fears on.ft.com/2RUgZHG

Rolls-Royce seeks government funds for nuclear power project on.ft.com/2RSaUfc

Ireland dashes May's hopes of breaking Brexit stalemate on.ft.com/2RTdNMH

Overview

Two major labour unions are seeking meetings with Britain’s biggest supermarket chain Tesco Plc, amid fears that the chain may cut about 15,000 jobs as it reviews the profitability of its UK store estate.

A group led by Rolls-Royce is asking the government for more than 200 million pounds ($263.98 million) of funding to develop small nuclear reactors, and build technology to the later stages of the licensing process.

Ireland on Sunday dealt a blow to British Prime Minister Theresa May’s hopes to persuade the European Union to make changes to the backstop deal, saying that the Irish government was opposed to attempts to alter the agreement. ($1 = 0.7576 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)