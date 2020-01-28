PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 28

Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK financial watchdog's pension plan hit by fellow regulator on.ft.com/2U5g7zZ

Airbus poised for deal to settle corruption probes on.ft.com/2vq4KZ7

Capgemini wins fight with Elliott over Altran bid on.ft.com/37xSpQV

Ministers set to renationalise failed Northern rail franchise on.ft.com/2O57ktZ

Overview

Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority was fined by The Pensions Regulator for failing to provide complete details to the members of its pension plan, the regulators said on Monday.

Airbus is expected to settle a bribery and corruption probe in the coming days with regulators in the UK, France and the U.S.

French consulting and IT services provider Capgemini succeeded in securing 53.6% of Altran Technologies’ shares following a tender offer that closed on Jan. 22, the French markets regulator said on Monday.

UK government is poised to renationalise the failed Northern rail franchise and remove it from the control of Arriva, part of German state-owned railway company Deutsche Bahn.