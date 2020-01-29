PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 29

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Airbus set to pay 3.6 bln euros to settle corruption probes on.ft.com/2vq4KZ7

Deliveroo backers accuse UK regulator of jeopardising start-up investment on.ft.com/2OmP3c3

Starbucks closes more than 2,000 China stores as virus hits on.ft.com/2uETl7p

US attacks UK's decision on Huawei on.ft.com/2O6XKqF

Overview

Airbus has reached a settlement of 3.6 billion euros ($3.99 billion) with regulators in the UK, France and the U.S. to settle a long-running bribery and corruption probe.

Two Deliveroo backers, Index Ventures and Accel, accused the UK’s competition authorities of jeopardising investment in British start-ups by launching an investigation into the food delivery apps deal with Amazon.

Starbucks said on Tuesday it had shut more than half of its near-4,300 outlets in China and reduced opening hours at many others after the coronavirus outbreak.

The Trump administration on Tuesday condemned Boris Johnson’s decision to grant Huawei a limited role in Britain’s 5G mobile network. ($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)