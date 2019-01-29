PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 29

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Home Office to scrap free-movement transition under no-deal Brexit on.ft.com/2HxBDbY

- Food retailers warn MPs on risks of no-deal Brexit on.ft.com/2HD4TOI

- EU negotiator warns of risk of accidental Brexit no-deal on.ft.com/2HPb2HN

- HSBC promotes internal candidate to lead global markets division on.ft.com/2HDnR7F

Overview

- Britain Home Secretary Sajid Javid said on Monday that in the event of a no-deal Brexit, ministers will scrap plans for a lengthy period of continued free movement for EU citizens in Britain.

- British retailers urged the parliament to find a solution to avoid a no-deal Brexit on March 29 and warned that a no-deal Brexit would quickly trigger a jump in food prices and a reduction in choice of products.

- EU’s deputy chief negotiator Sabine Weyand warned of the risk of an accidental no-deal Brexit, and said that while Brussels remains committed to the draft treaty agreed with Prime Minister Theresa May, the European Union is not going to reopen the agreement.

- HSBC appointed Georges Elhedery as its next head of global markets, the division that houses the bank’s equities, bonds and currency trading operations, as it seeks to bolster the unit following the sudden departure of the previous executive in charge. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)