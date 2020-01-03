PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 3

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Interpol issues 'red notice' for Carlos Ghosn as Turkey detains 7 on.ft.com/37zo5Fd

- Travelex sites down after software virus attack on.ft.com/36jFrpp

- HSBC forced to close Hong Kong branches as protests intensify on.ft.com/36lx9x0

Overview

- Interpol has issued a “red notice” to Lebanon asking the country to arrest Carlos Ghosn, as authorities in Japan and Turkey stepped up their investigations into the former Nissan chairman’s plan to jump bail and fly out of Osaka airport on a private jet.

- Foreign currency service Travelex sites were down on Thursday after the company discovered it had been hit by a software virus.

- HSBC Holdings Plc was forced to shut ten of its branches and suspend some ATMs in Hong Kong on Thursday after undercover police carried out arrests of protesters who had turned their ire on the bank following accusations it helped the police close an account used to raise funds for demonstrators. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)