PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 3

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Sajid Javid calls in Royal Navy over migrants in Channel on.ft.com/2C0Wxds

Manchester terror suspect acted alone, say police on.ft.com/2BSGVJ4

May to press EU leaders for Brexit concessions on.ft.com/2BYn6Qw

Iceland to challenge UK tax authority over minimum wage demand on.ft.com/2R3enan

Raytheon inks contract to support RAF's surveillance aircraft on.ft.com/2BYJsRQ

Overview

British home secretary Sajid Javid has called on the Royal Navy to help to deal with migrants trying to cross the English Channel.

UK police said on Wednesday they were confident that a man who stabbed three people at Victoria station in Manchester, acted alone.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will speak to European Union leaders on Thursday as she attempts “clarifications” to persuade her Brexit deal to MPs.

Frozen foods chain Iceland said it is planning to challenge a demand put forward by the UK tax authority in relation to an issue, which raises questions regarding the implementation of minimum wage law.

U.S. defence contractor Raytheon Co said on Thursday it has signed a 250 million pound ($313.88 million) contract with the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) to provide support services to the Royal Air Force’s fleet of surveillance aircraft for 11 years. ($1 = 0.7965 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)