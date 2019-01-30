PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 30

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Parliamentary backing sets May on Brexit collision course with EU on.ft.com/2SghTxJ

- Barclays executive pushed for Qatari deal bonus on.ft.com/2Sgi8c7

- TP ICAP downgrade triggers spat with Moody's on.ft.com/2S9Sg1H

- FCA probes 250,000 transactions in Premier FX investigation on.ft.com/2SfKrrd

Overview

- The British House of Commons backed PM Theresa May’s efforts to rewrite her own draft Brexit treaty on Tuesday with the EU, which has repeatedly stated that the withdrawal agreement cannot be reopened.

- Roger Jenkins, former head of Middle East at Barclays Plc , wanted a “special payment” for his role in helping the bank raise capital from Qatar and avoid a bailout in 2008 from the UK government, a court has heard.

- TP ICAP Plc said on Tuesday that it had not co-operated with Moody’s Investor Services after the UK interdealer broker was downgraded by the credit rating agency.

- The British financial regulator said on Tuesday that it has scrutinised 250,000 transactions as it attempted to trace money that went missing with Premier FX, which was put into administration by the FCA in August. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)