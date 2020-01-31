PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 31

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

VW offers $2.9 bln for control of US truckmaker Navistar on.ft.com/2UasYB6

Unilever to review global tea business amid slow growth on.ft.com/2S2dLiO

Tories move to decriminalise BBC licence fee evasion on.ft.com/3b0IBkG

FCA probes sterling spike ahead of UK interest rate decision on.ft.com/2RZCwvY

Overview

Volkswagen AG’s commercial truck unit offered $2.9 billion for the shares of U.S. truck maker Navistar International that it does not already own.

Unilever will carry out a strategic review of its global tea business, including the Lipton and PG Tips brands, in an apparent strategy rethink by Chief Executive Alan Jope in the face of slowing group sales growth.

Boris Johnson’s government will open a formal process to lift the criminal penalties on those refusing to pay the BBC licence fee.

The Bank of England has asked the UK markets watchdog to investigate a jump in the pound a minute before the central bank said it would keep interest rates on hold.