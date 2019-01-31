PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 31

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Fed chair issues Brexit warning on.ft.com/2SjSQtu

- RBS sued by payments company for freezing its accounts on.ft.com/2SeJorz

- Patisserie Valerie auditor was 'not looking for fraud' on.ft.com/2SftnBx

- Barclays free to move €190 bln of assets to Ireland ahead of Brexit on.ft.com/2Sl85Cu

- U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell said on Wednesday that the central bank has been monitoring Brexit and a hard Brexit would certainly involve disruptions to the UK economy with the U.S. feeling some impact of it.

- A British payments company is suing Royal Bank of Scotland Group after the lender froze its accounts and filed suspicious activity reports to the UK authorities about possible fraudulent activity by the business’s clients.

- Grant Thornton Chief Executive David Dunckley told British MPs on Wednesday that his firm did not look for fraud when carrying out audits of the collapsed bakery chain Patisserie Valerie.

- Barclays PLC won an approval from the High Court on Wednesday to move 190 billion euros ($218.22 billion) of assets to its Irish subsidiary, with the judge citing continuing uncertainty over a 'no deal' Brexit. ($1 = 0.8707 euros)