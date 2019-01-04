PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 4

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Gove warns of 'turbulence' for farmers under no-deal Brexit on.ft.com/2BXfePt

Dublin says will not accept making Brexit backstop ineffective on.ft.com/2C9GvOP

Ryanair secures UK licence in preparation for no-deal Brexit on.ft.com/2BWBt81

Overview

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove warned of “considerable turbulence” for the farmers in the UK, in case of a no-deal Brexit.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar had a brainstorming telephone call on how they might help British Prime Minister Theresa May pass her Brexit deal.

Ryanair Holdings Plc got a UK licence, which will let the Dublin based airline operate in the country and fly to non-European Union routes, even in the case of a no-deal Brexit.