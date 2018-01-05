FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 5, 2018 / 12:54 AM / in 2 hours

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Steinhoff CFO steps down amid probe into accounting irregularities on.ft.com/2AsaPBb

* Spotify touts 70m subscribers as it prepares for public listing on.ft.com/2Aqs59U

* MPs call for 25p 'latte levy' to combat UK disposable cup waste on.ft.com/2ArDiH6

* UK car sales tipped to shift down a gear on.ft.com/2AraIWw

Overview

- South African furniture retailer Steinhoff International Holdings’ CFO Ben la Grange, stepped down from his role on Thursday.

- Spotify, in a tweet, said that it now has 70 million subscribers on its music streaming platform.

- MPs in the UK have called for a “latte levy” of 25p to be added to a takeaway coffee’s price in order to cut back disposable cups thrown away each year.

- The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders predicted said that Britain’s car market is set to weaken further this year. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
