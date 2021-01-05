PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 5

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

-Johnson orders third lockdown for England on.ft.com/3pLf4BZ

-BioNTech warns 'no data' to support UK plan to space Covid shots on.ft.com/35r2znx

- Ladbrokes owner Entain rejects 8 bln stg MGM takeover approach on.ft.com/388EjrO

Overview

- Boris Johnson ordered a third economically disastrous national lockdown for England as the UK prime minister warned that the NHS risked becoming overwhelmed by a surge in cases of the new COVID-19 strain.

- BioNTech, the German biotech group behind the first approved Covid-19 vaccine, warned there was “no data” to support moves to delay the second dose of the jab with the aim of reaching as many people as possible with limited supplies.

- Entain, the UK gambling group behind Ladbrokes and Coral, has rejected an 8 billion pounds ($10.86 billion) takeover proposal from U.S. casino operator MGM Resorts, arguing that it “significantly undervalues” the company.