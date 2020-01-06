Company News
January 6, 2020 / 1:31 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 6

2 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Compass chairman Paul Walsh to step down on.ft.com/2ujP2hD

- BP sets target to create five unicorns by 2025 on.ft.com/2QMTD3A

- Boris Johnson urges Trump to 'de-escalate' tension with Iran on.ft.com/36suDFq

Overview

- Compass Group Plc Chairman Paul Walsh has decided to step down and the caterer has commenced the search for his replacement.

- BP Plc is aiming to create five $1 billion businesses by 2025 with the set up of a subsidiary, Launchpad, that would focus on building large-scale businesses to run parallel to existing hydrocarbon divisions and specialise in digital and low-carbon technologies and the circular economy.

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, after returning from a New Year break in the Caribbean, urged U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday to de-escalate tensions with Iran following the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani by the United States. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below