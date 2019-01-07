PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 7

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Bridgewater’s Pure Alpha defies markets with 15 pct gain

Chetwood seeks to lure customers from big UK banks

Amber Rudd delays next phase of universal credit rollout

Bridgewater’s flagship Pure Alpha hedge fund notched up a gain of nearly 15 percent in 2018, despite torrid financial markets that wrongfooted many other big-name investors and stirred concerns over the health of the global economy.

Elliott Management-backed fintech lender Chetwood Financial has become the latest new bank attempting to disrupt the UK market after receiving a full banking licence.

The next phase in the rollout of universal credit, the UK government's controversial welfare reform programme, has been delayed after it was blamed for increasing poverty in areas where it has been introduced.