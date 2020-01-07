PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 7

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Boris Johnson adviser under fire for praise of Hungary’s Viktor Orban on.ft.com/37RBitd

- News Corp to sell UK video ad company Unruly on.ft.com/2Fs4QRS

- Labour sets rules for 3-month leadership contest on.ft.com/2QV9bCx

Overview

- Britain’s Labour Party has criticised Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s social justice adviser Tim Montgomerie for his praise of Hungary’s authoritarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his suggestion that the two leaders shared a populist agenda.

- Rupert Murdoch-controlled media group News Corp has decided to sell its video advertising platform Unruly to Tremor International Ltd in a non-cash deal.

- Labour’s ruling national executive committee agreed to begin on Tuesday a three-month contest to find its new leader after Jeremy Corbyn decided to step down following the party’s defeat in December’s general elections. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)