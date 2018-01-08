PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 8

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Airbus woos China with A380 industrial partnership offer

Shell looks to shale production for rapid growth

PwC launches specialist UK drone unit with eye to the future

BBC China editor stands down in gender pay row

Airbus was offering an industrial partnership on the A380 with China if Chinese airlines place orders for the company’s jet, whose future is in doubt unless it wins new customers.

The growth of Royal Dutch Shell’s oil and gas operations in the next decade will depend on shale production, Chief Executive Ben van Beurden told the Financial Times, in the latest sign of western energy groups pinning their hopes for expansion on those “unconventional” resources.

PwC has launched a UK drones team as the company looks to increase demand from investors, local authorities and companies for real-time data that can be more easily obtained by unmanned flight systems than by humans.

BBC China editor Carrie Gracie resigned from her position after learning that the broadcasting company operates a “secretive and illegal pay culture” that systematically discriminates against women. Gracie learned that two of her male peers were paid significantly more. She accused her bosses of taking a “divide-and-rule” approach to female staff in an open letter published online late on Sunday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)