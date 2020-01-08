PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 8

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Central banks running low on ammunition, warns Mark Carney on.ft.com/37LTfJC

- Travelex hackers demand ransom to protect customer data on.ft.com/35t8JAp

- South Western Railway under threat of renationalisation on.ft.com/3019aRw

Overview

- Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said that fighting off a sharp economic downturn would be difficult for central banks as they were running out of their monetary policy arsenals.

- UK’s National Crime Agency and the police are looking into a ransomware attack which took place last week on the system’s of foreign exchange company Travelex.

- South Western Railway is at a risk of being nationalised within the next 12 months after its accounts warned of doubt whether it could continue operating.