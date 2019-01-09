PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 9

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

World Bank’s Jim Yong Kim to join private equity firm

Brussels casts doubt on IAG’s no-deal Brexit flight plan

Herbalife CEO resigns, former chief Johnson to serve as interim head

Overview

Private equity fund Global Infrastructure Partners said Jim Yong Kim, who resigned from the World Bank as president on Monday, will join the company as a partner and vice chairman.

Brussels has warned British Airways owner IAG that its favoured plans for its airlines to continue flying freely in and around Europe in the event of a no-deal Brexit will not work.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd said on Tuesday its Chief Executive Officer Richard Goudis has resigned following comments that were "inconsistent" with the company's standards.