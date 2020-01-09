PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 9

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Boris Johnson tees up fight over fishing in talks with EU leaders on.ft.com/2N6CXDd

- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step back from royal duties on.ft.com/2QTF0LS

- British Steel rescue nears after backing from Chinese regions on.ft.com/306ORC7

- Anglo American bids for potash mine developer Sirius Minerals on.ft.com/2R2VxwY

Overview

- Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain would insist on maintaining control of UK fishing waters after it leaves the European Union, in his first meeting on Wednesday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen since she took office.

- Prince Harry said he and his wife Meghan Markle will step back from their royal duties and work to become financially independent.

- China’s Ningbo Fubang Jingye Group Co Ltd has received approvals from Chinese authorities to go ahead with takeover of British Steel.

- Anglo American Plc said it was in advanced talks with Sirius Minerals Plc about a takeover offer for 5.5 pence a share that would value the company at almost 386 million pounds ($505.93 million), potentially saving Sirius from collapse. ($1 = 0.7630 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)