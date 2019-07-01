PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 1

July 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Overview

The chief executive of Anheuser Busch InBev NV hopes that a planned initial public offering of Budweiser APAC in Hong Kong will help the company to expand in the fast-growing region via acquisitions.

Time Out Group Plc Chief Executive Officer Julio Bruno is declining calls within digital media for consolidation and is instead looking to expand Time Out into a brick-and-mortar operation with food markets across the globe.

Nordic region’s biggest bank Nordea Bank Abp said on Sunday its chief executive officer Casper von Koskull will retire by the end of next year.

Global audit firm PwC said on Sunday nearly 40% of its newly promoted UK equity partners are women. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)