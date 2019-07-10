PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 10

July 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

T-Mobile to join S&P 500 index, replacing Red Hat on.ft.com/2JEQteu

Pollution by utilities 'unacceptable', says environment lobby on.ft.com/2Xy73Xr

No-deal Brexit poses 'real risk' of break-up of United Kingdom, cabinet told on.ft.com/2Jytvpt

Ireland steps up cross-border plans for no-deal Brexit on.ft.com/2XCHF2w

Overview

IBM owned Red Hat will be replaced by T-Mobile in the S&P 500 index.

Privatised water companies in England must “clean up their act” as the number of pollution incidents deteriorated to an “unacceptable” level last year, the country’s Environment Agency said in its annual report.

Theresa May’s cabinet has been warned by the prime minister’s de facto deputy that there is a “real risk” of the United Kingdom breaking up in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Ireland has ramped up talks with Brussels over how to make checks on cross-border trade in the event of a no-deal Brexit.