PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 11

July 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK watchdog fines Facebook over Cambridge Analytica data scandal on.ft.com/2N696rY

Sainsbury set to appoint Martin Scicluna as chairman on.ft.com/2N6i0FI

U.S. to slap new tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports on.ft.com/2N5VooX

Overview

A UK watchdog has levied Facebook a penalty of 500,000 pounds ($662,750) over the massive data leak to Cambridge Analytica. Britain’s Information Commissioner’s Office accused Facebook of not protecting user data and failing to be transparent about how it shared information with third parties.

UK supermarket J Sainsbury Plc is set to appoint Martin Scicluna as its chairman to succeed David Tyler.

U.S. President Donald Trump has started the process of imposing new tariffs on a further $200 billion of imports from China.