PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 11

July 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

US probes French plan for tax on tech companies on.ft.com/30rnS35

Deutsche Bank names former Barclays legal expert to supervisory board on.ft.com/30C50Ph

Bird chooses Paris for electric scooter hub in Europe on.ft.com/2XEBU4o

May keeps open option of appointing successor to Darroch on.ft.com/2Jy6lzw

Overview

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration launched an investigation into France’s plans to bring in a special tax which targets large technology companies, potentially resulting in the imposition of trade tariffs on France.

Deutsche Bank will appoint Dagmar Valcárcel, a former Barclays legal executive to its supervisory board, replacing Stefan Simon, who is moving to the lender’s management board to deal with regulatory and legal affairs.

Electric scooter sharing start-up Bird aims to open its largest European hub in Paris and hire 1,000 people over the next two years.

UK Prime Minister Theresa has kept open the possibility of appointing a new ambassador to Washington to succeed Kim Darroch before she steps down as Britain’s prime minister later this month. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)