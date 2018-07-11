PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 12

July 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Comcast ups Sky offer to outbid Fox on.ft.com/2KSkEmd

Tiger Global takes more than $1 billion stake in SoftBank on.ft.com/2KRudkY

Glencore forms committee to cooperate with U.S. probe on.ft.com/2KRuHaM

Overview

Comcast Corp on Wednesday sweetened its bid for Sky Plc with a 26 billion pound ($34.33 billion) offer, topping a rival bid from Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.

U.S. hedge fund Tiger Global has taken a stake worth more than $1 billion in Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp, saying the Japanese conglomerate’s share price is “meaningfully undervalued.”

Miner and commodity trader Glencore Plc said on Wednesday it asked its chairman and two non-executive directors to handle the company’s response to a U.S. government investigation into possible bribery and corruption. ($1 = 0.7575 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)