PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 12

July 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Eric Lindblad, the head of Boeing’s 737 programme is retiring, as the company works to restore confidence in the 737 Max aircraft, which has been grounded following two crashes that killed nearly 350 people in the span of five months.

Accenture named its current North America boss Julie Sweet as the next chief executive of the consulting and outsourcing services provider.

BAE Systems is hopeful that it can seal a deal with New Zealand for its advanced warships in a contract that could be worth hundreds of millions of pounds.

The Bank of England said that the “perceived likelihood” of a no-deal Brexit had increased and that it would bring along with it “material risks of economic disruption”. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)