PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 13

July 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BT loses broadcast rights in UK for Italian Serie A football matches on.ft.com/2NcglP5

Trump says May's Brexit blueprint will kill any UK-US trade deal on.ft.com/2NeOmhY

Unilever shareholders warn over Dutch HQ move on.ft.com/2NeNlqa

Overview

BT Group Plc has lost the rights to broadcast Italian Serie A football matches in Britain to rival Eleven Sports. Eleven Sports already holds the rights to broadcast La Liga matches in the UK.

U.S. President Donald Trump said that UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit blueprint “will probably kill” any bilateral trade deal.

One of Unilever Plc’s biggest shareholders has warned of the forced selling of the company’s shares amidst brewing unrest among British investors over the decision to move its headquarters to the Netherlands. Shareholders Nick Train, with a 2.5 percent Unilever stake, urged holders of the company’s UK-listed stock to “give serious consideration over the summer as to whether the proposal is in their interest”. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)