PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 15

July 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Martin Gilbert set to assume chair of Revolut on.ft.com/2xNXpk6

Gilead to raise stake in Belgian biotech in $5.1 billion deal on.ft.com/2xQAEMc

GSK to appoint Jonathan Symonds as chairman on.ft.com/2lrikqp

Overview

British digital bank Revolut is nearing the appointment of Martin Gilbert as its new chairman as the bank looks to strengthen its governance.

Gilead Sciences will invest $5.1 billion in Galapagos NV to raise its stake in the Belgian biotech group and access its pipeline of drugs under development.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is to hire Jonathan Symonds, the current deputy group chairman of HSBC, as its new chairman to oversee the British drugmaker’s break-up.