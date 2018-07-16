FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 12:33 AM

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Lockheed chosen to launch Britain's commercial space age on.ft.com/2uD3DRN

London and Dublin in talks over access to Ireland-domiciled funds on.ft.com/2mnbY8l

UK pension fund Nest moves into commodities on.ft.com/2zIcqb1

Overview

U.S. defence and aerospace firm Lockheed Martin has won British government grants totalling 23.5 million pounds ($31 million) to develop a site and launch satellites from a remote area of Scotland.

Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority and the Central Bank of Ireland have started discussions to ensure UK investors are able to access funds held in Ireland after Britain exits the European Union.

British pension fund Nest, set up by the government, has appointed U.S.-based CoreCommodity Management to invest about 5 percent of its assets in a fund focused on commodities.

$1 = 0.7561 pounds Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
