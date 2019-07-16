PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 16

July 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

StanChart CEO blasts investors as 'immature' for pay revolt on.ft.com/2k6EVId

New UK homes to have car-charging points by law on.ft.com/2k6OEOJ

Goldman Sachs backs London personal loan startup Lendable on.ft.com/2k7gk63

Overview

Standard Chartered Plc Chief Executive Bill Winters responded to investors who protested against his pay by calling them “immature”.

As part of its efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, the British government will introduce legislation requiring installation of charge points for electric vehicles in all new housing in England.

Goldman Sachs has expanded its presence in the UK by striking a 200 million pound ($250.26 million) deal with British personal loan startup Lendable. ($1 = 0.7992 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)