PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - July 17

July 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

UK builds up COVID-19 medicines stockpile in case of second wave on.ft.com/2Oy9thG

Thermo Fisher sweetens bid for Qiagen by 1 bln euros after investor criticism on.ft.com/3h8dSEg

US-EU data sharing deal Privacy Shield struck down by European court on.ft.com/3eF85o2

The British government is stocking up medicines worth almost 100 million pounds ($125.61 million) to boost supplies of vital drugs ahead of a potential second wave of coronavirus.

U.S.-based Thermo Fisher Scientific has sweetened its offer to buy Germany’s Qiagen NV by nearly 1 billion euros, following a surge in demand for its coronavirus-testing equipment.

European Union’s top court has ruled that a transatlantic agreement used by thousands of companies to transfer data between the EU and United States does not protect the privacy of European citizens.