July 17, 2018 / 12:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Care home group Barchester put up for sale on.ft.com/2zK7l1H

Link partially scraps fee cuts to UK cash machine operators on.ft.com/2moxkT8

UK seeks partners for next-generation fighter jet on.ft.com/2mq7Q7M

Overview

Care home group Barchester Healthcare, owned by Irish businessmen Dermot Desmond, JP McManus and John Magnier, is to be put up on sale in a deal that could value the company at 2.5 billion pounds ($3.31 billion).

Cash machine network Link said it has decided to cancel one of the four previously planned cuts to the fees banks have to pay to ATM operators in UK, as new data shows a fall in volume of ATM transactions.

UK Defence Minister Gavin Williamson on Monday revealed plans to invest more that 2 billion pounds in a next-generation fighter jet programme and called international partners to join the project.

$1 = 0.7557 pounds Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
