PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 17

July 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

StanChart investors say Winters is 'tin eared' on pay

Gove proposes next PM backs ambitious environment bill

Oil tankers risk becoming 'stranded asset' in climate push

Overview

Standard Chartered’s top shareholders have reacted angrily after they were branded ‘immature’ by the bank’s chief executive, and vowed to tackle high pay at the bank.

Britain’s environment minister, Michael Gove, called for the strengthening of a proposed watchdog so that the government could be sued if it failed to meet legally binding climate goals.

The world’s oil tankers risk losing almost a third of their value should a shift away from fossil fuels gain momentum in the coming decades, according to a report by Maritime Strategies International. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)