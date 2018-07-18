FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 12:35 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Revolut reports suspected money laundering on its system on.ft.com/2uGFRUZ

Rolls-Royce, Airbus chiefs voice 'frustration' over Brexit confusion on.ft.com/2zMJYVh

Streaming video subscriptions overtake pay TV in the UK on.ft.com/2uEH5Ad

Overview

UK-based digital bank Revolut notified the National Crime Agency and the Financial Conduct Authority of suspected money laundering activities on its payments network a few months ago.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc and Airbus SE chief executives said they could start stockpiling inventory as the companies prepare for a hard Brexit.

The number of people in the UK subscribed to streaming video services like Netflix and Amazon have overtaken cable and satellite TV subscriptions, media regulator Ofcom said in a new report. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

