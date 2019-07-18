PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 18

July 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Coinbase launches tool that analyzes 'trading signals' on.ft.com/2XOWShk

Boris Johnson's pulling power raises record campaign funds on.ft.com/2XQ1aoE

FCA eyes curbs on buying high-risk financial products on internet on.ft.com/2JNxPkL

WHO declares emergency over Ebola epidemic in Congo on.ft.com/2JQAUAr

Overview

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has launched a tool which offers customers insights based on trading activity of its top users.

Boris Johnson, the front-runner to replace Theresa May and become the next UK prime minister received donations of 702,000 pounds ($872,866.80) in the past year, breaking a record for money raised by a British politician campaigning to lead their political party.

The Financial Conduct Authority is looking at curbs on retail investors buying high-risk financial products on the internet following a series of scandals including London Capital & Finance.

The World Health Organization has declared an international emergency over the Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo after more than 1,600 people were killed in the past year by the highly infectious virus. ($1 = 0.8042 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)