FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 19, 2018 / 12:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

British Steel outlines 50 mln pound manufacturing upgrade on.ft.com/2zMD1Ul

EasyJet to complain to Brussels over air traffic control strikes on.ft.com/2uHG0aR

UK's Gaucho steak chain on brink of administration on.ft.com/2uNLv7M

Overview

British Steel on Wednesday unveiled plans to invest 50 million pounds ($65.37 million) to upgrade the rod mill at its Scunthorpe steelworks site in northern England.

EasyJet Plc said it would file a complaint with the European Commission against the strikes planned for next week by air traffic controllers, adding that the company would file the complaint by itself, instead of joining competitors.

UK restaurant chain Gaucho Group, which has been seeking buyers in recent weeks, said it intends to appoint administrators, a move that could put 1,500 jobs at risk.

$1 = 0.7649 pounds Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.