PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 19

British Steel on Wednesday unveiled plans to invest 50 million pounds ($65.37 million) to upgrade the rod mill at its Scunthorpe steelworks site in northern England.

EasyJet Plc said it would file a complaint with the European Commission against the strikes planned for next week by air traffic controllers, adding that the company would file the complaint by itself, instead of joining competitors.

UK restaurant chain Gaucho Group, which has been seeking buyers in recent weeks, said it intends to appoint administrators, a move that could put 1,500 jobs at risk.