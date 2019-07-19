PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 19

July 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

U.S. Navy shoots down Iranian drone in Strait of Hormuz

BMW names Oliver Zipse as new CEO

No-deal Brexit would mean £30 billion-a-year hit to UK public finances, says OBR

Brexit turmoil deters top candidates for BoE governor's job

Overview

The U.S. Navy has shot down an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz after it threatened an American warship, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday, escalating tensions in one of the world’s most important oil-shipping lanes.

BMW said on Thursday that Oliver Zipse would become the next chief executive of the German carmaker.

The UK’s public finances would deteriorate by 30 billion pounds ($37.63 billion) a year in a “relatively benign” no-deal Brexit scenario, Britain’s watchdog for public finances said on Thursday.

Two top candidates for the Bank of England governorship, Raghuram Rajan and Janet Yellen, have not applied for the role due to the political turmoil surrounding Brexit.