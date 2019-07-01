PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 2

July 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Facebook evacuates mail facility after possible sarin exposure

Credit Suisse international wealth management head to leave company

BAE and Rheinmetall launch combat vehicle JV

Overview

Facebook Inc has evacuated a mailing facility after a package tested positive for the dangerous nerve agent sarin.

Credit Suisse Group AG said on Monday head of international wealth management Iqbal Khan will leave the company.

BAE Systems Plc and German partner Rheinmetall AG on Monday launched a combat vehicles joint venture. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)