PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 20

July 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Brussels threatens UK with court action over illegal tax breaks on.ft.com/2zPVuPG

Two former star traders jailed in Euribor rigging case on.ft.com/2zVXd6m

Virgin Media customers to lose access to UKTV channels on.ft.com/2zUeMDx

Overview

The European Commission said it had warned the UK to end a series of illegal tax breaks or face court action if it fails to bring the British tax rules in line with EU standards.

Two former French traders have been jailed for their roles in the plot to rig the Euribor interbank lending rate, following an 11-week trial of five people accused of conspiring to rig the rate from 2005 to 2009.

Virgin Media’s customers will no longer have access to channels run by UKTV, which is jointly owned by BBC Studio and Discovery Inc, starting from Sunday, as talks over a new deal broke down due to a dispute over programme rights.